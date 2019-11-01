Wanda (Joyce) Wright, Jan. 6, 1948 – Oct. 24, 2019

In the presence of family, Joyce went to meet the Lord on Oct. 24, 2019, in Bakersfield, Calif. She was born on Jan. 6, 1948, in Wasco, Calif. She was a loving wife, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Joyce is preceded in death by her father, Robert Tharp; mother, Gussie Tharp; sister, Vera Dallas; and daughter, De Anna Debra Wright.
Joyce is survived by husband, Jack Wright; sons, Larry Wright, and Gary Wright; daughters-in-law, Stephanie Wright, and Kim Wright; sisters, Robbie Umholtz, Carolyn Ricketts and Debra Russell; brother, Hairston Tharp; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed living in Tehachapi, the weather, shops and attending Abundant Life Church.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Tehachapi, Calif. The service will be officiated by Pastor Baxter Parent.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.