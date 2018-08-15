Wanda Sue Whatley, 1926-2018

Wanda was 91 years old when she went to see Jesus on Aug. 11, 2018, peacefully at Tehachapi Hospital.
Wanda was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Desdemona, Texas, to Samuel and Mabel Curry and was raised in Graham, Texas, along with three sisters and one brother, all of whom preceded her in death. After graduation from high school, she moved to Blythe, California, where she met her sweetheart, William Whatley; they were married on Oct. 11, 1944. They moved around California living in Blythe, Baldwin Park, Salinas, Yreka and settled in Porterville, where she was preceded in death by her husband. She moved to Tehachapi in 2001 and became a member of First Baptist Church of Tehachapi.
She spent her life teaching children about Jesus in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and backyard Bible clubs. That was her passion.
Wanda is survived by her son, Wayne Whatley and wife Ina, along with six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Wanda was a devoted wife of 40 years, mother, grandmother, friend and witness of Jesus to anyone who would listen.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery in Porterville, California, where she will be buried with her husband William.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
