Wave Wahnita Housholder, 1933-2019

Wave Wahnita Housholder passed away in her home peacefully on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Arkansas on Dec. 16, 1933 to George and Beulah Drain. She was the youngest of three children. Her family moved to California and made Tehachapi their home in 1945.
Wave attended local schools and graduated from Tehachapi High School in 1955. In 1961, she married Dwain Housholder and they raised three children together. She loved being a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and recently a great-great grandma.
Wave’s favorite pastime was going to the casino at Eagle Mountain Casino and playing the Cash Cow machines. Wave and Dwain traveled in their motorhome and enjoyed backing into their favorite spot at the Tehachapi High School football games. They attended all their grandkids' and great-grandkids' sporting events until they were no longer able to do so. Wave was always venturing out on Saturdays to yard sales, thrift stores and estate sales.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dwain, of 56 years. She is survived by their three children James (Mary Ann) Housholder; Tammy (Michael) Heckathorn; and Bonnie (Laura) Housholder. Four grandchildren, Tanya (Scott) McDaris; Clete (Lindsey) Heckathorn; Trent (Christen) Heckathorn; and Lacey (Jason) Burkett, and 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Traditions Hospice for the excellent care Wave received.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care.
