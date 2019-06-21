William “Bill” Barlow, 1940-2019

William “Bill” Barlow, owner of Quality Refinishing and Clock Repair, passed away June 18, 2019 in Tehachapi, Calif. Bill was born March 30, 1940 in Wallingford, Conn., to Dorothy and Edward Barlow Sr.
Bill attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and received his BA in Animal Science. While in college, he married Linda Borrowman and had two sons, Jim and Randy. In 1967, the family moved to Bakersfield and he began working for American Cyanamid. In 1982 along with his second wife, JJ Barlow, and his eldest son, Jim, Bill opened Quality Refinishing and Clock Repair on Sumner Street, which is still operating today.
Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife JJ last July, parents Dorothy and Edward, and a sister, Patricia. Bill is survived by brothers Edward Barlow Jr. and Alan Barlow, sons Jim Barlow/Paula, Randy Barlow/Ruby, step-sons, Richard Johnson/Laura, Mike Johnson/Melissa and step-daughter Carol Bryan/Rod and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are Friday, June 28. Viewing will be from 10 to 10:50 a.m. followed by a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Home, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif.
