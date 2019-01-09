William 'Bill' Bowman, 72, of Ridgecrest, Calif., went to be with the Lord on Jan. 4, 2019. He was born to parents Robert and Lois Bowman on Jan. 17, 1946, in Troy, Ohio.
He graduated from Centerville High School in 1964 and went on to study computer sciences at Wright State University, Ohio, graduating with multiple BS degrees in computer science, mathematics and physics.
Bill spent most of his 45-plus year career serving the country in the defense industry with the last 18 years working for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division at China Lake. Bill loved science and studied all aspects of creation, always concluding that only God could have created the universe. He also loved computer programming, and he enjoyed discussing all the intricacies of his approaches to writing and developing software interfaces and more efficient algorithms with anyone who would listen.
He was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed sharing the good news of the gospel to everyone he met. He was also an ordained minister who briefly pastored a church called New Hope Fellowship in Ridgecrest with his wife, Amy, in early 1990s.
Bill married Susan after the passing of his wife Amy Sue Bowman. Bill and Susan were married on April 10, 2014, in Ridgecrest.
William Bowman is survived by his wife, Susan; sons Eric, Scott, Darren, Darrin, Chadd and Brian; daughter Deanna; and his 15 grandchildren. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren teaching them and sharing with them his love of outdoors to include hiking, camping, fishing, exploring and studying rocks. His sense of humor was also a large part of who Bill Bowman was. He poured into all his children’s and grandchildren’s lives Godly principles and unconditional love.
He will be incredibly missed by all his family.
A viewing was scheduled for Jan. 12, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life service at 10 a.m., at the Holland & Lyons Mortuary located at 216 S. Norma St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555.
