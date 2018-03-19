William “Bill” Franklin Pendley, 1942-2018

William Franklin Pendley was born June 22, 1942 and passed peacefully in his sleep March 15, 2018. He was known as Wilbur to some, Bill to others and Papa to his family — but he was loved and respected by all.
Bill grew up in Porterville, where he met his wife, Donna, and began their family. They relocated to Bakersfield where the first of Bill’s many business ventures began. Most notable were Tehachapi Truck Stop, Tehachapi Propane, Bob’s Auto Wrecking and Bob’s Auto Glass. Bob’s Auto Glass remains in the family and is owned and operated by his sons Scott and Steve.
Although Bill was a successful entrepreneur, family always came first. He and Donna supported their kids in every way — hauling Shawna and her horses to rodeos and later building and racing stockcars with Scott and Steve. Grandkids and great-grandkids were just as supported and loved.
Papa, it is time for you to rest and be at peace. We know you’re up there in the stands cheering your family on as they carry on the loving legacy you and Donna created.
Bill is survived by Donna, his loving wife of 56 years; daughter Shawna; sons Scott (Missie) and Steve (Becky); nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
