William 'Bill' Horton, 1935–2019

Bill Horton went to be with the Lord and Savior on May 8, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1935, son of George and Helen G. Horton, in Los Angeles, Calif. He attended George Washington High School there. Bill served as a firefighter for the city of Los Angeles from 1957 to 1974. Following his retirement from the fire department, he had other pursuits in real estate, handyman jobs and DIY projects at church and for all his children. He was very smart, talented, sarcastic, mischievous, Mr. Fix-it, an excellent Bridge player, and so many other things.
After Bill’s first retirement from the fire department, he worked as a chain-link fence salesman. After his second retirement from the LAFD, and after he and Jane were married, Bill worked part-time managing the office of the National Fence Company. Jane worked full-time, so Bill was a stay-at-home dad, helping with homework, school projects and chauffeuring the kids. He was a good cook, having learned from his days as a firefighter. Apple pies and potato salad were his most requested specialties.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; four children and their spouses, Kev’n (Kelli) of Tehachapi, Calif., Keith (Degna) of Newbury Park, Calif., Michele (Anthony) Mawhorter of St. Louis, Mo., and Lesley (Dennis) Mesa of La Crescenta, Calif.; and 10 grandchildren, Andrea (Stephen), Joshua, Kodi, Abigail, Ashton, Savanna, Tyler, Shawn, Sonora and Jaiden.
He and Jane attend Grace Fellowship Church in Tehachapi. There will be a Celebration of Life service in Tehachapi, at Grace Fellowship Church on June 1 at 3 p.m., followed by a reception. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Fireman’s Funds, https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=lafra&id=1 or P.O. Box 41903, Los Angeles, CA 90041.
Services are being arranged through Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
