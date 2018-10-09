William “Bill” Owen Reynolds, April 25, 1930 - Oct. 5, 2018

Bill passed away peacefully at his home in North Hollywood, surrounded by his family. The son of Ray and Maxine Reynolds, Bill was born in El Paso, Texas in 1930 and moved to Burbank, Calif., with his family in 1940. He attended Burbank High School, graduating in 1948. Bill was a Boy Scout and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He excelled in sports and was an avid baseball player. He served in the Korean War and when he returned, married his first love, Joyce Lungren. They had a baby girl, Gale Lynn.
Bill became a makeup artist for MGM and Burbank Studios. He worked with many actors, including his beloved sister Debbie Reynolds, Elvis Presley, Ava Gardner and Carole Baker, among others. He also worked for popular television shows like “The Waltons” and “Knots Landing.” Bill later married his second wife, Jeanne Arntsen, and had two children, Robert and Leslie.
Bill had many friends and was loved by all who knew him. His grandchildren will tell you proudly that he is the “best grandpa ever.” He lived near Burbank most of his life and was especially close to his sister Debbie, who passed away one day apart from her daughter, and Bill’s niece, Carrie Fisher, in December 2016.
Bill was a truly awesome person, son, brother, father, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa! He will be remembered for his easy demeanor, quick wit, love and generosity to his family and friends.
Bill and his sister, actress Debbie Reynolds, built the Reynolds Plaza, now renamed the Golden Hills Plaza, back in the early 1990s. Bill lived here in Tehachapi for about five years managing the plaza. He was also involved with Tehachapi's youth as a baseball coach for our little league team.
Bill is survived by his children, Gale (Skip) Koly, Rob (Dona) Reynolds, and Leslie (Richard) Reynolds-Nuckolls; grandchildren, Matthew (Helen) Reynolds, Heather (Shain) Gallagher, and Michael Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Zoe Vietti, Estie Vietti, Ashton Reynolds, and Carter Reynolds; nephew Todd and Catherine Fisher; great nieces and nephews, Billy Lourd, Vanessa (Steve) Gregornik Rivers, Brandon (Tiffany) Rivers, and James Rivers. Last, but not least, his ever-faithful step-dog Dwight Reynolds, as well as many loving friends and wonderful neighbors.
Special thanks to Donald Light for keeping our family well fed, Wade Collins for getting Dwight out and about, and Josephine Bouchard and Clara Borgonia for their excellent care, respect, and love towards “Uncle Bill” and his family.
“Love ya” to all — “Ditto”
“Miss Me, But Let Me Go”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.