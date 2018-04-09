I read an opinion piece on U.S. immigration policy, written for the paper by the Rev. Nancy Bacon ("Current immigration policy leaves local immigrant families frightened and terrorized," March 7), and was compelled to make some comments on what I read.
First, however, let’s go back just a couple years to see how some of our own citizens have been frightened and terrorized by some of these immigrants. Let’s take, for example, the Steinle family. On a bright afternoon of July 1, 2015, Kathryn Michelle “Kate” Steinle and her father were innocently walking down Pier 14 in San Francisco, not bothering anybody, and likely without a care in the world. It was then that an illegal immigrant, who had previously been deported from this country no fewer than five times, picked up a handgun, randomly pointed it into the crowd and fired! A moment later, Kate Steinle lay on that pier, desperately struggling for her life, with a bullet in her back.
Kate’s father cradled her in his arms while she repeatedly pleaded: “Help me, Dad. Help me, Dad…” There was little Jim Steinle could do for his daughter, and within two hours she was dead. That very well could have been your daughter on that pier, Reverend. Or mine...
Now, the Rev. Bacon wrote that her daughter’s 18-year-old friend’s mother, “who worked in the United States 30 years and never committed a crime,” was deported. Rather, if we assume she was deported because she entered this country illegally all those years ago, then she committed her very first crime on the very day she unlawfully entered the country.
The Rev. went on to write, “Parents, friends, co-workers, members of our congregation, neighbors, all of these and their families are vulnerable to separation from detention and deportation due to their immigration status.” Reverend, are you proposing anarchy? If all these people are unsatisfied with their immigration status, might I recommend applying for some change to their status, and re-entering back into the country the same way all our other legal immigrants did? And what about the way the Steinle family was separated?...
She went on to write, “Now immigrants are being removed.” Rather, illegal immigrants, in this country criminally, are being justly removed.
She wrote, “Some laws are simply unjust.” Now, surely you know that we have processes in this country for correcting unjust laws. First she, or others, could write an Amendment to our Constitution. Then you would put that up for a vote in Congress. If you can get two-thirds in both houses to agree with you on that, then a new, more just, law is passed. Or you may try the Convention of States route. Either way, good luck with that.
She wrote, “The right of the administration today to remove undocumented immigrants does not make this moral or just.” Rather, it is not a “right.” Rather, every administration has an obligation, by law, to remove any and all illegal imigrants who are found to be in our country unlawfully. Indeed they take a solemn oath to “preserve, protect and defend” that responsibility, so help them God, despite the fact that Obama violated his oath of office.
You wrote, “Recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals…” Rather, Obama’s baseless DACA program was found to be illegal by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. That’s what happens when you craft “laws” out of thin air and by executive fiat. Often times those “laws” are found to be unlawful, like that one, for example.
She wrote, “We have become this blessed nation on the backs of immigrants...” Rather, we have become this blessed nation on the backs of legal immigrants and on the backs of many of our own hard-working citizens.
Finally, were the Steinles also frightened and terrorized when this beautiful young woman was brutally gunned down and killed by this particular illegal immigrant, who was criminally in this country for a sixth time? As for terrorized, I would have to say yes. Was Kate’s father, Jim, frightened when he was forced to watch his only daughter dying in his arms with a bullet in her back? Again, I would have to say yes. As for Kate Steinle herself, she was frightened to death.
W.C. Nelson served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and retired as an aeronautical engineer seven years ago. He attends Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and Tae Go Sa Mountain Spirit Center in Tehachapi. The views expressed are his own.
