I’m very proud of the way Tehachapi continues to shine among our peers in Kern County. Recently, Tehachapi was showcased as part of the Kern Economic Summit in Bakersfield as both our healthy real estate market and business climate were topics of discussion.
Our own Roger Hayes, owner of Sierra Technical Services, one of the largest employers in the city and developer of several crucial pieces of combat training drones for the military, was on a panel discussing the aerospace industry in Kern County. Our business model as a city and as a community was reaffirmed with Roger’s comments that Tehachapi is a great place to do business and the support from the city has helped his business thrive.
Our cause was again affirmed by the opening of a second branch of Dignified Home Loans here in Tehachapi. Jeff LaMonte, who serves as the regional business development manager, told a city staff member “it’s obvious that the city is invested in the business as much as the business is invested in the marketplace and that is rare in many of the places I deal with.” What a compliment.
There are some tough topics to deal with. Mayor Ed Grimes and I were in Sacramento last month talking with lawmakers and voicing concerns for communities like ours that house a large correctional institution. Our alignment and appreciation for the corrections industry creates a unique situation, and therefore requires unique solutions. Between the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as well as our local legislators, we feel our concerns are being heard in the state Capitol.
The last few weeks have helped affirm our place as a solid island within a strong current that oftentimes moves in the opposite direction. We’re making positive impacts on lifestyle and quality of life trends. We’re planning for future generations while not simply accepting the latest fad in business or industry. We are providing a leadership role for the Greater Tehachapi area and beyond. The affirmations from our peers in business and government echo that belief.
We’re not perfect by any means, but as Vince Lombardi once said, “Perfection is not obtainable, but if we chase perfection, we achieve excellence.” Therein lies our mission as a community.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
