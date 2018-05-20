As we continue to focus on our various city departments, I would like to take this time to focus on our Planning Department housed within our Development Services division.
Planning plays a critical role in the look and feel of the city both presently, and in the future. They work in conjunction with the city’s General Plan to ensure that we are following the road map agreed upon by the citizens as to how our city grows and succeeds.
Planning is housed inside our Development Services Department, which is led by Development Services Director Jay Schlosser. Trevor Hawkes serves as the city’s planner and handles much of the day-to-day planning issues. There are a team of others within the Development Services department who assist in some of the interaction with the public, including Denise Jones and Marianna Gutierrez who can be found at the front counter in our City Hall Annex at the corner of Robinson and F streets.
While city staff plays an important role in dealing with potential developments and provides much of the legwork for making projects a reality, it is the city’s Planning Commission that has the final say. Our Zoning Code, which can be found on our website, details the procedures, policies and regulation used by staff to mold and shape a potential development. Once completed, these developments are presented to the Planning Commission for approval.
This volunteer group of men and women provide an important role by reviewing staff recommendations and ensuring what is brought before them is in the best interest of the city. Much like City Council meetings, their meetings are open to the public and are held the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Tehachapi Police Department.
Chairperson Darryl Christensen is a local business professional with a passion for shaping the community in a positive and construction manner. Charles White, who is active in several local groups including Main Street, the Heritage League and the Tourism Commission, serves as vice chairperson. Former City Councilmember and Mayor Mariana Teel continues her community involvement as a member of the commission. Retired CCI Tehachapi employee David Butler, an active participant at Tehachapi City Council meetings, also serves as a commissioner. Lastly, Commissioner Kenneth Wright, a Kern County fireman, brings a unique skill set including knowledge of fire safety and aviation to round out the Commission.
Great planning departments along with an involved planning commission can help shape a healthy and thriving community. We take our General Plan very seriously and are proud of the results that we have seen due to the guidance it has provided to our planners and our Planning Commission.
This department within the city and the Commission it works closely with is another prime example of the important work being completed each day on behalf of the citizens in our community. For more information please email me or stop by City Hall.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.