Last week we said goodbye to our friend and Mayor Ed Grimes. We closed a historic chapter in our city’s history in which he played an integral part. We’ll continue to think of him, his family and the fingerprints he left on our community for many years to come. They say heroes are remembered, but legends never die. I think that applies to Mayor Ed Grimes.
With our goodbyes said, we in City Hall now must move forward with our city business. It’s a necessity for the people and our duty as public servants. It is not easy to do as we are reminded on a daily basis of the work that Grimes did for this community. We now march on and try to complete some of his unfinished business and embark on new ventures.
As far as the politics involved, the City Council seats, mayor titles and everything else that goes with the passing of a sitting council member, we will let the system work that out. The four remaining members will have several options put in front of them. Their decision will shape their next steps. The election in November will now include four of the five council seats.
For our city staff, their next steps remain the same: to continue to do great work and contribute to the quality of life that has made this community the most desirable in Kern County.
Leaders like Grimes were a part of that, but an educated, talented and hard-working staff is the backbone of those types of accomplishments. The staff will continue to make Tehachapi that shining beacon on the hill for others to emulate. There is plenty of hard work to be done as we pay homage to the city leaders who have gone before us, and together we will continue to pursue greatness for our community.
For our community members, I want to thank you for your involvement in honoring the memory of Ed Grimes. He would have appreciated the love and support shown for him and his family. His passing was a reminder to all of us regarding the benefits of doing good things with a servant’s heart. Many of those people took time out of their schedules last week to pay their respects to their friend, their coach, their mentor, their mayor.
Business now continues in the city of Tehachapi and I am confident that my staff will continue to produce quality work, work that makes me proud to be the city manager.
My wish is that the community continue the spirit of Ed Grimes by taking care of one another, loving Tehachapi, promoting this community and taking full advantage of the quality of life we enjoy here in our town.
If you have any questions or ideas, please email me at ggarrett@tehachapicityhall.com or stop by City Hall.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
