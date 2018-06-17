We’re gearing up for the 4th of July, the annual celebration of the United States and the ratification of the Declaration of Independence from Great Britain on July 4, 1776. It's arguably one of the most famous days in world history.
Here in Tehachapi we take July 4th seriously. For decades there’s been a community fireworks display and for the last 17 years, a community celebration in Central Park. Each year we’ve built on that event and this year, with a little rebranding, we’ve made it bigger and better as the All-American 4th of July Festival. This year’s festival is presented by S-Power.
While the city leads most of the efforts, there are plenty of community partners making this happen. The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District hosts the All-American 5k in the morning, and this year the TVRPD Foundation will host what is now known as the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast, named after the event’s founder and champion for so many years. It will be weird not seeing Mr. Grimes mixing pancake batter and boasting about the number of pancakes made and tickets sold, but his spirit lives on in this event that will benefit Tehachapi High School Football and the TVRPD Foundation.
We’re changing it up a little this year. Instead of a Weiner dog race, we’ve hired Mutts-In-Motion, a fly-ball dog team that has entertained at thousands at NBA arenas across the state. They’re bringing a busload of canine stars and their handlers to our Central Park for an hour-long show beginning at 11 a.m. It’s free to the public and you don’t want to miss it. Special thanks to Waste Management for sponsoring that show.
Food and music will start around 11 a.m. as well. The move away from the traditional Hot Dog Festival theme has allowed us to bring in some culinary newcomers. But of course there will still be plenty of community favorites on hand. The Holloways and the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra will once again provide our music.
In the evening it’s time to settle in for more great music, this time at Coy Burnett Stadium where the Honky Tonk Truckers will play from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the Tehachapi Community Orchestra from 7 to 9 p.m. You can also attend the Bad Bulls bull riding event at the Rodeo and Event Center from 6-9 p.m. as well. Either way you’re setting up for the best seats in the house for the largest fireworks display in city history at 9 p.m.
As more communities choose to forgo 4th of July fireworks or move them to weekends, Tehachapi is committed to providing a patriotic display on Independence Day. We expect a large crowd this year for the very same reason I just mapped out. It will be the only festival and fireworks display in east Kern, so plenty of neighbors will be making the trek to our community. But as Americans, it’s everyone’s celebration.
Just a reminder: With the addition of the bike path on Tehachapi Boulevard, there will not be any parking allowed on the north side of Tehachapi Boulevard for the fireworks show, so please plan accordingly. Better yet, attend one of the events at the stadium or rodeo grounds to get the full “sky concert” effect of the show.
We’re looking forward to this year’s celebration and we hope it will serve both as a reminder to the community spirit of Tehachapi and serve as a great celebration of our nation’s 242nd birthday.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
