I’ve been asked by residents about the upcoming measure on the ballot as it relates to repealing the “Gas Tax,” or “SB 1” as many people know it.
The governor signed Senate Bill 1, known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act, in April 2017. To address basic road rehabilitation and critical safety needs on both the state highway and the local streets and roads system, SB1 increased per-gallon fuel excise taxes, diesel fuel sales taxes, and vehicle registration fees and provided for inflationary adjustments to tax rates in future years.
This was done as an attempt to clear the backlog of necessary road projects throughout California. At the time, that backlog was estimated at $130 billion. SB 1 funds are divided among the state, local municipalities and counties. We are expected at the beginning of each budget cycle to propose a list of projects we plan to fund with SB 1 monies. At the end of the fiscal year we are required to show how the money was spent. Auditors from the state review our actions to maintain compliance.
Proposition 6 is an initiative to repeal this tax and was successfully placed on November’s ballot. Should the proposition pass with a "yes" vote, the additional gas taxes that went into effect after November of last year would be repealed, and any additional increase in taxes on fuel and vehicle fees proposed by the state Legislature would require voter approval. If the initiative fails with a "no" vote, the taxes remain and the state Legislature would be allowed to continue to increase fuel and vehicle taxes with a two-third votes in the Legislature without voter approval.
What does that mean in hard dollars for Tehachapi? Some surrounding cities are relying on the SB 1 money to help fund major road projects; some have held off on projects until they know November’s outcome. This year Tehachapi will receive roughly $257,000 from SB 1. This is in addition to other road and vehicle taxes collected and used in our road repair funds. The city currently plans to fund several local street projects with our portion of those tax dollars.
While $257,000 isn’t much in the grand scheme of road projects in California, SB 1 funding allows us to use that money to rehabilitate roads in locations that are often overlooked by other funding sources. Many of the requirements surrounding current road dollars from the state of California limit usage to main roads only, leaving some of the smaller streets to be repaired or rehabilitated less often than desired.
City Hall is not advocating one way or the other on this proposition. I can reasonably see an argument on both sides. I appreciate when residents ask for clarification since they often experience the “pain at the pump,” so to speak, but don’t understand how that money is spent. Hopefully this clears the air in order to help everyone make their informed choice in this coming election.
As always if you have any questions or would like further explanation, I can be reached at ggarrett@tehachapicityhall.com.
Greg Garrett is Tehachapi's city manager.
