Perhaps you read that title and thought to yourself, “How could a pastor be Jewish? Jews don’t believe in Jesus!” Well, at least one pastor in Tehachapi does.
Yes, I was born and raised Jewish by two Jewish parents. I had a traditional Bar Mitzvah at the age of 13. Then, when I was 18 years old, I became a Jewish believer in Jesus. So, my outer shell and culture and ancestry are exclusively Jewish. At the same time, my heart belongs to Jesus. In addition to affirming that Jesus is the Messiah, I unapologetically follow Him as my personal Savior and Lord.
Jewish people, who don’t believe in Jesus, shake their head in disgust and call me a mashugana. That’s Yiddish for a crazy person. I’ve also been called a traitor, and a whole lot worse, by those who share my cultural background. But what could be more Jewish than to believe in every jot and tittle of the Hebrew Scriptures and embrace the Jewish Messiah, who lived and served in the Jewish land of Israel, along with His Jewish disciples?
Back to the subject of Passover . . . Throughout my entire life, I have celebrated Passover with my family. Then, after I became a pastor, I have been able to lead many Passover Seders with my brothers and sisters in Jesus. As a Jewish pastor, God has provided me with an uncommon background so that I can share a unique Jewish Christian perspective that is not commonly known or expressed in traditional Jewish Passover Seders or church Passover Seders.
That said, I would like to personally invite you to Shepherd of the Hills for a special demonstration of the Passover Seder from the perspective of a Jewish pastor. Our special service will begin promptly at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 25. I would love to have you come out and join me for our celebration.
In addition to learning about the Passover Seder, we will discover how Jesus and His disciples celebrated the Seder together, which turned out to be The Last Supper. During our time, we will show how Passover and communion tie together. So, this will be a meaningful time on several levels, especially featuring biblical/historical education and heartfelt worship.
No reservations or fees are needed. Just come as you are. In fact, feel the freedom to bring a friend or other family members. You’ll never view the Passover Seder the same! Child care and baby sitting will be provided. Looking forward to seeing you and yours!
For more information, you are welcome to contact our church at 661-822-1400; or, you can write to us at tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Dr. Jeff Kaplan is senior pastor of Shepherd of the Hills Church.
