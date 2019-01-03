As a resident of the Red Apple Tract, I was appalled by the concept drawing for the proposed Red Apple Pavilion that appeared in the Dec. 22 edition of The Loop.
When this parcel of Kern County land was applying for annexation into the City of Tehachapi, there were a number of conditions agreed upon during that particular Tehachapi City Council meeting.
The majority of the property owners from the Red Apple Tract were in attendance at the meeting, and I was one of them. We were very concerned that a shopping center contiguous to our rural neighborhood was incompatible. To address our concerns, a number of conditions were put into place restricting certain aspects of the parcel’s development in the future. There was to be a physical barrier erected between the shopping center property and McIntosh Street, preventing any access to trucks and traffic. It would also prevent trash generated by the shopping center from blowing into our neighborhood.
If you would like to verify the veracity of that statement, I invite the Planning Commission to review the minutes of the meeting that granted annexation to this property.
By looking at the drawing, there are no fewer than three access points on McIntosh Street. It is clear that the owners of the proposed shopping center fully intend to use McIntosh Street as the means of ingress for large trucks supplying their businesses. That is NOT what was agreed to! If this is a simple oversight, you now have the opportunity take action to correct this error.
I call upon the city officials of Tehachapi involved with this development to keep faith with the residents of the Red Apple Tract. Shopping centers do not make good neighbors. You only have to look at The Orchard; farther south on Tucker Road, to see that is true. The property due north of their development, across the street from Conway Avenue, has suffered repeated damage to their fence from cars exiting the shopping center.
In addition to the damage, the fence is regularly decorated with discarded fast food containers blowing over from the center. At least The Orchard does have a barrier between themselves and the property to the west. All of the truck traffic carrying supplies to those businesses is isolated from the rural residential property on the other side of the cinder block wall.
Leadership should always honor their commitments, building a solid foundation of trust with their constituents. Trust in leadership is essential in any enterprise, especially city governments.
Pam Pousson lives in Tehachapi.
