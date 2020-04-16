If you came by Rescued Treasures toward the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, you probably noticed that our little resale shop had a few days where we closed, thinking we could do reduced hours and a staggered schedule. Then came mandated lockdown, so we are doing the right thing.
We had to face it anyway; we as an organization are in the high risk group — with one exception, we are almost all senior citizens! Luckily, right before the lockdown, all our puppies and dogs got adopted into loving homes and almost all the kittens and cats, too. This is good. With almost everybody at home, it is a perfect time to spend acclimating a new pet into your family.
We are closed, and are not taking your wonderful donations at this time, either. We will welcome your generous gifts when we reopen, and we can’t wait to see you all, as well as resume our work in the community. Unfortunately, we have hit a glitch in our ability to sponsor our spay and neuter clinics and are looking for a way to provide them with more frequency. We were really making a dent in the pet overpopulation in Tehachapi and the surrounding area the last couple of years, and we hope to again soon. However, at this time we have no dates available for spay and neuter.
We are not able to assist in housing lost or stray critters at this time, as we not only have no place to temporarily house them, but we have no foster homes available either. We would be glad to give you advice if you have an issue with a found animal, but unfortunately it will only be advice as to which shelter you can most readily find help or a place to house a foundling.
Because of our community outreach program, all three local police departments in the Tehachapi area, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs and Tehachapi Police Department have microchip scanners in the event a found dog needs to be scanned. We are not able to help with injured animals at this time, either, so you will have to seek assistance from the local veterinarians or Kern County Animal Control. This breaks our hearts, too. The best way to reach us is through our email: Haveaheart@bak.rr.com
We wish you the best of health and strength throughout this rough period. Love your families, hug your dogs, and cater to your cats! We hope to see you all as soon as possible when we reopen and things get better!
Ann Carroll is with Have a Heart.
