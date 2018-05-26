Memorial Day is a day in which Americans celebrate and honor the brave men and women who have lost their lives while serving this country. It is a day dedicated to paying respect for the ultimate sacrifice and to reflect on how great a price we have paid with the loss of these members of our armed services.
Harry S. Truman said, "Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices." He is correct; we will never forget.
Americans observe Memorial Day in a myriad of ways. They visit memorials, place American flags on grave sites at cemeteries, hold family gatherings, participate in parades or other various observations.
One Memorial Day observance is the flag of the United States raised briskly to the top of the staff at morning colors and then solemnly lowered to the half-staff position, where it remains until noon. It is then raised to full staff for the remainder of the day. The half-staff position pays homage to the more than one million men and women who gave their lives in service of their country. At noon, their memory is raised by the living, those who resolve not to let their sacrifice be in vain.
No matter how you choose to spend and observe this Memorial Day, remember what author Albert Pine once said, "What we do for ourselves dies with us, what we do for others and the world remains and is immortal....”
Take a moment to remember why it is that we have this day and do so proudly in honor of those we have lost, in their memory. We must always remember their sacrifice and their courage.
Capt. Paul Dale is Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake's commanding officer.
