It’s a pretty obvious statement to say we all care about our health and the health of those we love.
The everyday hustle of hard work, balancing a career, family and responsibilities can leave little time and energy to focus on our health. But there is something we can all do to encourage and promote not only our own health, but the health of our community.
Invest in your local parks.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District’s proposed community center, which is getting a lot of understandable concern because of increased taxes, can do many things to boost the viability and health of our community. When we work for the community, it works for us. It's hard to think of a better gift our community can give us than increased health and wellness.
Here are some proven ways investment into park sustainability and recreation creation can benefit your health, according to the National Recreation and Parks Association:
• Help reduce obesity and incidence of chronic disease by providing opportunities to increase rigorous physical activity in a variety of forms.
• Provide a connection to nature which studies demonstrate relieves stress levels, tightens interpersonal relationships, and improves mental health.
• Aid in reducing hunger in America and increasing access to nutritious food options.
• Foster overall wellness and healthful habits, such as becoming tobacco‐free and engaging in enrichment opportunities that add balance to life.
The proposed community center will include new fitness facilities, classrooms, an indoor/outdoor pool, a multipurpose room, senior lounge, childcare, etc. Not only will it provide a place for year-long fitness, but also a gathering place for groups and individuals to interact with the community. From children to seniors, this will be a venue that everyone in the community can utilize.
NRPA presents findings from a study in the American Journal of Epidemiology, that distressed communities in Philadelphia reported significantly less stress and a boost in exercise from its residents after converting vacant lots into small parks or open spaces. We in Tehachapi are fortunate to already have established, beautiful parks and a mix of residential/commercial areas and open space. But many of these areas still need attention. They need upgrades and in return, we all reap the benefits.
Yes, to receive the funding needed to restore Tehachapi’s older parks and facilities, as well as build our community center, taxpayers will see an increase in taxes. The Board of Directors fully understands why this is seen as a negative. But a slight increase in taxes per year, in return for better health, is something to be seriously considered, not simply dismissed because of the threat of new taxes.
“A 2011 study conducted on Seattle’s park and recreation system revealed that Seattle’s residents were able to save $64 million in medical costs as a result of getting physical activity in the parks,” according to NRPA.
No one wants to pay more taxes. We firmly believe the list of benefits from passing the bond measure on the Nov. 6 ballot are just beginning to be revealed. Studies done by TVRPD and NRPA highlight the betterment of our community and our daily lives when we put money and care into local parks and rec opportunities. The district asks everyone to do the research with us, with an open mind before making a quick decision to avoid new taxes. The effort and care given to your community will pay you back.
Michelle Vance is the district manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in public administration from Cal State Bakersfield and has lived in Tehachapi for 26 years.
