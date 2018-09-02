Summer 2018 was incredible for TVRPD. This time of year is a special time for us and always our favorite season. We get to offer so many outstanding programs and events that touch so many people across the Tehachapi Valley. As recreation supervisor, Ashley Krempien and I have the privilege of being a part of these offerings and ensure we provide recreation to as many participants as possible.
We had our 9-week Summer Adventure Camp. There we housed campers ages 4-14. In total, we served 540 kids! Each week, campers played active, themed games and activities, created colorful works of art, took trips to the pool and field trips out of town.
We had our Youth NFL Flag Football League. Our league had 85 participants between the ages of 5-13. This program is neat because it offers an alternative to tackle football. Players (experienced or not) who are interested in the sport can play with us without the nervousness or fear of tackle.
At Dye Natatorium, we offered both private and group swim lessons for ages 6 months and older! We taught more than 180 kids swimming lessons throughout the summer.
We had two amazing runs happen over the summer as well. Our first was the All American 5k that happened on the 4th of July. In total we had 240 runners. Our second run was our Mountain Gallop 5k/10k during Mountain Festival Weekend. We had 140 runners! The youngest participant was just 6 years old and the oldest was 94 years old!
Lastly, TVRPD housed many free events this summer. We offered six movies in the park, four being at Meadowbrook Park, one at Central Park and the other at Brite Lake! Also, we offered three huge concerts in the park, in partnership with Fiddlers Crossing! The biggest concert was by a Beatles Tribute band called Ticket to Ride. We had more than 500 people fill the park on an early Sunday afternoon and enjoyed an hour and a half of entertainment.
These programs and events could not have been possible without our amazing community partners. We would not be able to do what we do without them. We at TVRPD do what we can with what we have, but when we’re able to share a vision with other organizations that want to partner, it makes it a million times better. We’re blessed and fortunate to have support and organizations invest in us that believe in what we do. We’d like to thank: Snow Orthodontics, Waste Management, BHE Renewables, Alta One Federal Credit Union, Fiddlers Crossing, Lehigh Cement, Albertsons, Adventist Health, Cerro Coso Community College, Sun Select, Flex it Pink, Advanced Beverage, Subaru and CalPortland.
Corey Torres is recreation supervisor at Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District.
