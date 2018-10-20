If you live in any of the following areas — Golden Hills, city, county, Oak Knolls, Sand Canyon, Cummings Valley, Country Oaks, Fair View Ranches, Mountain Meadows, Alpine Forest, Keene, Hart Flat and Old West Ranch — you will be mandated to pay higher taxes if this $43 million bond Measure R passes.
So many questions ... Why didn't TVRPD pursue reasonable requests for monies? What are they doing now with our tax dollars? Why isn’t this proposal planned in phases? Why didn't TVRPD formulate a reasonable plan at a reasonable cost? (The Rec Center proposal is based on a construction cost of approximately $600 a square foot — approximately twice the national average). Why has TVRPD not pursued other funding mechanisms (low-interest loans, grants or private investment)? Why are they pushing this excessively inflated tax burden of up to $86.775 million upon all of us?
Why didn’t TVRPD listen to all the people in the TVRPD district?
Why don't they have a business plan for the entire $43 million proposal?
They only have an "assumptive" plan on the proposed Rec Center and their projections already show a 20 percent loss. Guess who will have to potentially pay to make up the deficit?
This bond Measure R is neither responsible nor reasonable. Recreational professionals have already called this bond “excessively overpriced,” “unsustainable” and even “dangerous” for our community.
As you know, we do have really nice parks, well-organized baseball, football and soccer programs, bike paths, pools, gyms, camping, hiking, biking, horse trails, swimming pools, dog parks and shooting ranges.
Please read more information at: www.NO43bond.com. Thank you.
Larry Barrett is a Realtor, recreational enthusiast, community volunteer and former president of the Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.