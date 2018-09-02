The Mountain Festival Committee begins work every January in order to make this community event successful, and our 55th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival was no exception. Each committee member gives of themselves by providing valuable support to this community event and promoting civic pride. Being part of this committee, they were able to contribute significantly to the economic growth and awareness of our beautiful community, which encourages people to want to come to Tehachapi to live, work and raise their families.
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce gratefully acknowledges the committee, for without them there would be no Mountain Festival: Carl Gehricke, chairman; Susan Abrego, Sally Periman-Lawrence, Stephanie Garcia, Jim Miller, Carolyn Wiles, Kellie Dudevoir, Dal Bunn, Heidi Tully, David and Barbara Shaw, Barbara Williams and Kerry Taylor.
Thanks go to hard-working Chamber Directors who volunteered for various tasks: Susan Abrego, Kellie Dudevoir, Stephanie Garcia, Carl Gehricke, Sally Periman-Lawrence, Jim Miller and Carolyn Wiles.
Thank you to Laurie and Todd Dobbins and Amy Cook Terra-Gen Operating Company, LLC; Marty Abrego and Charlie Hansen, 1st Priority Vehicle Registration Services; Carla Emory, Michael Josue and Matthew Nowell, Race Communications; Tina Larson, Patrick Donahue and Nikole Neufield, Chamber Ambassadors; and Twila McMurray Crabtree and Lourine Hall for working at the Beer Garden.
Thank you to Gary Jones for the awesome job done as sound engineer and MC of the Mountain Festival entertainment; David and Barbara Shaw, parade co-chairs, and their many volunteers for the work on the Mountain Festival Parade; Wounded Heroes Fund Kern County for hosting our vendor hospitality booth; Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association for their hard work handling the trash and recyclables to ensure the park was clean during the festival.
Thank you to the city of Tehachapi and Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District for their support during the Mountain Festival. It would be impossible to put on an event as large as the festival without them.
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to extend its appreciation to the officers of the Tehachapi Police Department and Knights Event Management for all their hard work to ensure that the Mountain Festival was a safe and enjoyable community event.
Carl Gehricke, Mountain Festival chairman, deserves a very special thank you. He worked diligently to make this the best one yet. He tried to make an appearance at nearly every Mountain Festival event. Thanks Carl, great job!
It is difficult to name and to adequately express our gratitude and appreciation for each and every one who has done favors, given assistance, offered special help and advice for the Mountain Festival, because surely someone would be left out. There are so many individuals and organizations to thank for helping to make our 55th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival an event that attracts thousands of people to our beautiful community.
It is truly a community event and we sincerely appreciate your hard work. Our hats are off to you!!!!!
Ida Perkins is president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
