One of the things I cherish most about the holiday season is the pervasive sense of goodwill that floods the hearts of those in our community. Our town is gracious and generous year-round, but during the holidays we are really inspired to show our love for our friends and neighbors.
There’s even a special day during this season that’s designated just for people to give back to organizations that serve others: Giving Tuesday, observed Dec. 3 this year.
It’s a time for us to reflect on the things for which we are grateful. I, for one, am grateful for our community and how you all have rallied around your hospital to raise funds for critical programs and equipment this year to help live our mission of “Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.”
Through your generosity this year, we have been blessed with pledges and donations in excess of $1.6 million toward a state-of-the-art imaging pavilion that will bring an MRI and new CT scanner to our community; an echocardiogram machine that was purchased this year thanks to the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital has begun saving lives; and countless works of art that have warmed our walls and enhanced the healing experience of our patients and visitors.
As we look toward the future, we’re excited to continue expanding the lifesaving care we offer to help sustain the health of our community. As medical care advances, we’re committed to staying on the leading edge — for you, your loved ones and the growth of our community.
All of this takes support.
I recognize that there are scores of organizations for people to donate to this Giving Tuesday. I just ask this: Consider local organizations first. When you give locally, the impact of your gift can be felt so much closer to home — and those who give to the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation play a pivotal role in helping save lives in our community. They are forces for good.
Thank you.
Christina Scrivner is philanthropy director of the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation. She can be reached at christina.scrivner@ah.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.