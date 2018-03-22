I have no pretensions about myself: I'm a gamer. I'm a geek. I'm a nerd. And I like to play video games, a lot, especially in online multiplayer mode. One of my favorite games to play in this capacity via the PS4 console is "Grand Theft Auto 5."
As a lover of crime fiction, "Grand Theft Auto" online is almost a love letter to the genre — a tribute to Mario Puzo; a tongue-and-cheek nod to the head to grounding mob movies and TV shows like "Goodfellas," "Scarface" and "The Sopranos."
The game itself is quite addicting. You get to play as bad guy/girl of your choice in online mode. You get to have a personal gangster, modeling it after yourself. This is fun. This is great. You're a villain, and you get to have gunfights with other villains. You can even send muggers, mercenaries and put bounties on your fellow players.
I have no problem with any of that.
One thing about a game like "Grand Theft Auto 5" that I find a bit disturbing and unsettling, however, is that you are allowed to go on killing sprees and rampages and annihilate civilians in the very fictional Vice City.
In the wake of recent shootings — especially the senseless tragedy in Parkland, Fla., last month — I believe video game developers should put an end to such an option in video games: That is, of course, the option for gamers to mow down hapless citizens in gameplay if they wish to. Yes, I understand: It's not real. Yes, I understand: It's a make-believe world.
The allowance of such a cruel gesture — even in a make-believe video game world — is totally irresponsible and a slap in the face to victims of such unspeakable atrocities. As stated before, I am a huge fan of the crime genre — of Martin Scorsese, David Chase, Vince Gilligan — but none of these writers and directors had characters deliberately massacring civilians. That is where I draw the line and that is where, I think, video game developers such as Rock Star should draw the line too.
Rock Star Games is always modifying and adding changes to "Grand Theft Auto 5 Online." They could easily chuck that civilian-killing ability to their biggest and most popular creation "GTA 5 Online," and just leave it at the crooks against crooks premise.
Once again: I'm not saying violent or anti-hero-centered video games should be banned. I'm just opining that domestic terrorism shouldn't be celebrated anywhere, even in a fictional gaming universe.
Jeff Bristow is a Tehachapi resident.
