We, the owners of Tehachapi Veterinary Hospital, would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful clients and amazing staff who have made this current crisis that we are all experiencing bearable.
We know that this pandemic has impacted all our lives in ways we could scarcely imagine a few short weeks ago. With so many businesses closing and so many people experiencing hardship, we want to assure you that you do not have to worry about the availability of veterinary care for your pets.
In order to continue to care for your pets and protect you and our staff from possible viral exposure, we have had to dramatically change the way our hospital operates by following guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Veterinary Medical Association.
We are now required to replace face-to-face interaction with telephone and other electronic communication. We are fully aware that this can diminish the experience of a veterinary visit for some people, but we must put you and our staff’s safety first. Feel free to call our office so we can explain our new protocols designed to help keep us operating and all of us safe.
Again, we would like to thank all of you. To our clients who have been incredibly understanding and accommodating, we are profoundly grateful. To our staff who, without exception, have risen to this challenge with determination and grace, you have made us incredibly proud and so very thankful. You are all such a vital and indispensable part of our hospital.
While we know we will get through this together we cannot know how long it will take or what further challenges will be presented. But we do know that with understanding, kindness, compassion and civility, the journey will be so much more tolerable.
Sincerely,
Dr. Frank Komin and Dr. Steve Anderson
