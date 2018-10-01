Editor's note: Tehachapi News will accept letters related to the Nov. 6 election until Friday, Oct. 19 for consideration for publication in the Oct. 24 issue. Letters should clearly state why the writer is supporting a particular candidate, measure or proposition. Letters that introduce allegations or make statements that can't be substantiated will not be published.
Letters to the editor should address a single topic in no more than 300 words and be signed by just one person. The author’s true first and last names, address and telephone number must accompany the letter. Only the author’s name and city will be published. Content is subject to editing for length, clarity and appropriate content. Tehachapi News reserves the right to decline publication if letters are libelous, defamatory or criticize an ideology, party, nationality, etc., in generalized terms. Community Voices submissions of up to 650 words will be considered for pieces that address a significant community issue. The preferred method of submission is by email: editorial@tehachapinews.com. Letters also may be mailed to Forum, Tehachapi News, P.O. Box 1840, Tehachapi, CA 93581-1840, or hand-delivered to the Tehachapi News office, 411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. Submissions received by post or hand delivery may be delayed by processing.
