We are constantly reading that the local economic outlook is strong in and around the City of Tehachapi. I wonder if those comments are derived from people who have actually driven around town or have just been blind to the number of empty buildings or struggling businesses.
Let us take a quick look at some of the conditions.
Five empty restaurants.
Three empty (former) grocery stores.
Three struggling motels.
Two empty hardware stores.
A vacant hospital.
A vacant medical building.
Additionally there is an empty church, an empty gas station and an empty bank. In fact, the bank has been vacant for so long that most people don’t even remember the name. And what is that big eyesore on the northwest corner of Tehachapi Boulevard and Hayes Street?
This list doesn’t even cover the vacancies in the various strip malls!
This does not seem like growth. This sounds like deterioration.
Tom Dieges, Bear Valley Springs
Commented