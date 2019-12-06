If the longtime residents of greater Tehachapi haven't figured this out by now, their once quaint natural beauty and charming community is very much now on the developers map and things are never going to be the same ever again.
In this — "The Land Of The Four Seasons" which often come in the same day — it's all about carpet-bagging development and tax revenue now!
And you thought you were living in a democracy?
The "good" news is everyone is seeing a fair-sized increase in their properties' value and they can shop for more cheaply made Chinese and U.S. prison "made-in-America" products at their new Walmart. The "bad" news is your property taxes will rise accordingly, as will traffic, crime and homelessness.
As for the new sign which residents have already described as "generic and looking like something out of a phone book" — well, it's very accurate!
It is a generic symbol, complete with a humanoid "feel-good" slogan that the City Council with all their meetings and imagination have deemed very worthy for this great change.
Of course, all this CHANGE has been planned for the new and young well-paid high-tech workers who Edwards AFB is hiring; Tehachapi jobs will stay minimum wage.
But sadly, more than that, it is a clear sign that the will of the people isn't going to triumph over poor short-term city planning that will render Tehachapi just another generic community with no identity of its own!
— Graham Hill, Tehachapi
