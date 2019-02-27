I read with interest the article “City taking steps to boost local economy” (Feb. 27). The growth in the city brings with it the need for a lot of things. I didn’t see mentioned the need for more roads, schools, police and fire protection. Have you driven on Highway 58 or around town lately?
The article harps on all the businesses going in, Walmart, “eateries,” i.e. more fast-food and gas stations. The sad truth is how can you be a proponent of affordable housing when these jobs pay minimum wage with few, if any, benefits? This seems to be a vicious cycle of a road we are going down now.
Ira Peskin, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.