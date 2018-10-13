Hydrocephalus is a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up in the skull, causing the brain to swell. If left untreated, it can lead to brain damage and death. My daughter was diagnosed when she was 6 years old.
Immediately after her diagnosis, she was rushed to the hospital and a shunt was placed in the back of her head by a pediatric neurosurgeon. Life returned to normal, and the emergency hospital visit faded in our memories, until a year later, when her shunt failed! Once again, she was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, but her pediatric neurosurgeon was on vacation. A call immediately went out for help.
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles accepted her without hesitation. They rushed her into surgery and replaced the failed shunt, not just once, but two times. On the day of our departure, her shunt failed again, but the staff’s awareness and professionalism saved my daughter’s life, once more.
That is why a yes vote on Proposition 4 is critical. While I was at the hospital with my daughter, I was privileged to witness the life-saving support given by the professional, friendly and skilled doctors, nurses and staff at CHLA. I saw many of the children under their care and noticed the positive impact the hospital had on their mental, emotional and physical health. The treatments children’s hospitals provide our precious kids are vital to their well-being, and a yes vote on Proposition 4 is critical for our state.
Richard Casey, Tehachapi
