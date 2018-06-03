A “new retail establishment coming” in May 30 Tehachapi News was very interesting. What about all the still vacant commercial buildings all over the city and in the county?
And “small-town atmosphere?” Good luck with that. between all the new commercial building(s), dollar stores, and alleged Walmart coming, that “small-town atmosphere” is long gone. The greater Tehachapi area is the new North Lancaster/Los Angeles.
When is enough enough?
Ira Peshkin, Tehachapi
