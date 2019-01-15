Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 41F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.