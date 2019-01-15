Why does the city of Tehachapi favor one business over another? Why are they getting away with it? One can have sandwich boards and one cannot; one can have banners and the other can't.
This city signals out who they want to succeed and who they want to fail. Example: VFW has beer banners up all year for the past 10 years that I know of and the banners and the building look tacky, but other businesses get cited if they put up a banner.
The city says you can pay to put up a banner for two weeks, two times per year and on five selected holidays only. Seems as though personal feelings are put first ahead of the city treating all businesses equally under their own rules and regulations.
Eileen Brand, Tehachapi
