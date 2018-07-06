Here in Tehachapi, the Sierra Nevada mountain ridge running east-west to the north of town seems to present an opportunity for the commercial installation of PV Panel solar energy on its slopes. It is vacant, has minimal vegetation, and is exposed almost perfectly to the elevation angle of the sun crossing in the sky.
Solar needs a lot of storage capacity. Even there, the mountains could provide pumped hydro energy storage, if enough water is available. It is just a thought to "bring to light" (pun intended) something somewhat unnoticed. Thanks!
Tony Chessick, director, IntegEner-W, Tehachapi
