Let's hope that because of this coronavirus problem, the politicians decide to NOT set up another government agency to protect us like they did when 9/11 happened and then ushered in Homeland Security.
The Homeland Security Agency wasn't needed at all, especially when we already had other agencies in place, like the National Security Agency, FBI and CIA that could have handled what Homeland Security is doing now.
We don't need any brand new government agency to handle our health care either, but that's what occurs when there is a crisis like COVID-19. We already have a host of agencies in D.C. that watch our health like the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Center for Preparedness, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Hopefully, we don't get bamboozled into thinking we need another health agency. All this duplication of effort among government agencies makes big daddy government bigger, and then, bit by bit, our government agencies will take us over and we'll be staring down the barrel of socialism.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
