The latest Tehachapi superintendent just tendered her resignation and it seems like our district has become a revolving door for superintendents.
Between 2006 and 2009, 45 percent of the superintendents in California left their jobs. They say "superintendents are hired to be fired," and turnover among superintendents is probably worse now. The education system suffers when this job has high turnover.
Superintendents are responsible for much of what happens in a school district such as planning budgets, student achievement, personnel matters and enforcement of state and federal statutes.
The board of education hires superintendents, but as soon as factors such as unions and community organizations begin to complain or boards begin to micromanage, superintendents begin to feel uneasy at their job.
Boards expect the superintendent to inform them as to what is happening in the district. During my time as an educator, I seldom ever saw a board member at a school site, and few board members I knew ever had any teaching experience.
If I ran a business and didn't actually pay much attention to that business and knew little about that business, I wouldn't have that business very long, would I? In the meantime, boards of education will flounder along looking for a candidate who will meet their expectations.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
