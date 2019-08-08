I see that as recently as July 12, the management team of the new Walmart was still looking to fill 200 positions. With that many positions still open, it makes one wonder how many applications they received.
Of all the qualified, eager folks in Tehachapi wanting to work, there were not enough applying to fill the open positions? I know there are applications that were not even considered, despite years and years of customer service experience.
One of those applications was mine.
Amanda MacIntire, Tehachapi
Commented
