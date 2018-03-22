I don’t think any of the proposed legislation regulating guns goes far enough. Get rid of firearms altogether, for everyone, law enforcement, military, bodyguards, et al. No guns whatsoever. I also think we ought to outlaw the sale and possession of bombs too. And any kind of knife. Oh, and motor vehicles, bows and arrows, and anything that could be used to strangle someone. Should beer bottles be banned?
I’m all for getting rid of anything that could be used to cause harm to another human being. That way the deranged, mentally challenged, angry, humiliated, anti-social, extremist, or those compromised in other ways will have to be much more creative and become personally lethal to do their damage.
Or, do we try to find ways to return to the past where personal values, morals, respect for others and their property, and when life itself mattered. But that might require embracing religions, wrapping ourselves in acceptable codes of conduct, recognizing that whole families nurture children and cultivate traits and practices that benefit society.
Perhaps we could reintroduce shame, laud personal responsibility, and take pride in earning a living rather than being on the public dole for life. Or are we as a society already too far gone?
Dan Shobe, Tehachapi
