Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.