My husband and I took the bus tour of Tehachapi and outlying areas led by Jon Hammond in early October.
We were really impressed with his knowledge of the history ot this area and especially his fluency in the Nawa language and their customs.
It's nice to see young families taking over and investing in local organic farms.
We moved here almost two years ago from Los Angeles and continue to be impressed by the open spaces and beauty of the area.
Thanks again to Jon Hammond and those who organized a well-planned tour.
Donna Stenger, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.