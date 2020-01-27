The state now has more than $1.5 trillion in debt and unfunded pension liabilities. Despite this, the Democrat super majority in Sacramento keeps spending money like drunken sailors and now wants to throw $1 billion at the homeless problem and create a $4.1 billion slush fund to cover the costs of wildfires that haven’t happened yet.
They want to get rid of Proposition 13 and have reduced the California education system to the second worst in the nation. They coddle illegal immigrants by making California a sanctuary state and are giving older illegal immigrants free medical care. They want to take away private health care from all Californians and force us into inferior, state-run health care. They are conducting an all-out war on the Second Amendment rights of all Californians.
Now they intend to destroy the California and Kern County petroleum industries, a move that at best will affect global carbon emissions by an insignificant fraction of 1 percent.
Since there is no foreseeable end to Sacramento stupidity and no cure for stupidity, maybe Kern County should take the initiative to protect us from further predatory actions by Sacramento by leading a movement to secede from California and form a new state. Other counties with oil and agriculture industries should be invited to join this new state, and I’m sure many will be eager to do so. I think this is the only practical option left for Kern County residents, so I hope we can get going on this as soon as possible.
Wilbur W. Wells
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.