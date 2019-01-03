Years ago, scientists predicted that there was an "ozone hole" in our atmosphere that would cause ultraviolet radiation to plague the earth and lead to catastrophic disasters. That prediction never happened. Scientists again predicted that "global warming" would cause the oceans to rise 10 feet and cause widespread flooding, but that never happened either. Guess what? NASA scientists discovered the earth's atmosphere was actually cooling off.
So now we're dealing with a new term called "climate change" and its "carbon imprint" on the earth. There's nothing like a crisis to scare people half to death, and climate change is that new crisis.
Coming back to Tehachapi from Las Vegas, I saw at least a mile-long coal train headed to the Port of Long Beach for export. Another mile-long oil tank train recently came through Tehachapi, headed west toward Bakersfield. Apparently we humans still have an insatiable appetite for fossil fuels, because wind and solar just don't produce enough energy to meet everybody's needs.
All this so-called evidence blaming California wildfires on climate change like Governor Moonbeam Brown did, should really be taken with a grain of salt. Is our governor some kind of prophet? Does he have some crystal ball, when he has the audacity to call people "climate deniers," or is he another spin doctor justifying what he thinks is the truth?
I'm no scientist, but I am leery about all long-range apocalyptic predictions, and fabricated statistics coming from scientists and politicians alike.
Money is to be made from predictions. In 2020, all new homes in California are required to have solar panels. People who make solar panels and contractors who install them are sure to reap billions of dollars, but is this so-called green energy really that green?
Solar farms are strewn everywhere throughout our high desert. Right now, they're building another huge solar farm at Jawbone Canyon. I don't hear a peep from more than 23 environmental groups in this state complaining about solar farms or wind farms scaring up our pristine desert landscape, and killing birds and other animals, do you?
I don't know about you, but I'm skeptical whether man has the capability to make long-range predictions with any accuracy, or whether we have that much influence at all on worldwide swings in weather or climate for that matter.
Dennis Tope, Tehachapi
