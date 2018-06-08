Concerning the proposed Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District improvement bond, here are some figures to think on:
In 2009-2010 when many properties were deeply reassessed due to the housing market decline, my property tax bill decreased by about $1,800. The adjusted tax bill included $406.04 for bonds, fees and payments, such as streets, waste management, water districts.
This year's 2017-2018 property tax bill has increased by almost $900 compared to 2009. This now includes $758.81 for various bonds, fees and payments.
So the amount for various bonds, fees and payments has increased by 86 percent, nearly TWICE the amount. But my property value only increased by $55,700, not quite 25 percent. Just one quarter the amount.
If the bonds and fees hadn't increased so much, my tax would still be reasonable. Before my property value gets back up to where it used to be, the bonds and fees amount might be so much more I cannot afford to keep my house. I am sure there are others thinking the same.
Do voters see a trend here? Our property taxes have been increasing, not because our property values are increasing much, but because of added debts: those bonds, fees and payments. Some fiscal responsibility is needed. Can we afford to approve more bonds? Is this proposed parks bond necessary? Is Tehachapi to be a place for only affluent people to live?
AND there is no guarantee there won't be more payments or fees added to our property tax bill that we won't get to vote on but will have to pay, after another bond has been added by voters.
Should taxpayers be used as a credit card with no spending limit?
Would any of us like to someday be paying more for extras than we pay to own our house and land?
Remember the income tax code is changing this year. Less deductions/exemptions allowed.
Phyllis Hastings, Tehachapi
