Recently I had the privilege of being in the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital when my husband became ill.
I was surprised to find the most caring and wonderful people. They were constantly checking on us to see if we needed anything and how we were doing.
I do not remember all the name of the healthcare workers but they will always be in my heart and mind for their attentive, caring manner. The ones I do remember are Nikki, Carol and Karen. And Dr. Hall; she is the best!
We are blessed as a community to have these wonderful people taking care of us even though we don't realize it until we need them. Thank you one and all. Until we met again.
Kay Young, Tehachapi
