During the last week of January, Jacobsen Middle School held a Kindness Week. The goal of this week was to show kindness each day during the week in various ways. On Wednesday, during each lunch break, the students had the opportunity to make Valentine cards for our veterans, and more than 125 cards were made.
On Friday, the students received doughnut holes that were purchased from Carlos Donuts by the Jacobsen PTO. Carlos Donuts exemplified kindness in his generosity to our students because when the doughnuts were picked up, he had given the students far more doughnut holes than were requested and paid for!
Thank you, Carlos Donuts, for your example of kindness and generosity to our school! We appreciate you so much!
Don Napier, president, Jacobsen PTO
