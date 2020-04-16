I am so disgusted with the person who dumped two more cats in the bushes south of Kmart. This has been going on for more than five years, and I don't know how you can dump a beautiful animal out like a piece of trash.
I'm sure you know the white and gray female cat was in heat and that's why you dumped her. It didn't take long for all the male cats to breed with her, so now we are going to have another litter of kittens. Thank you.
Shame, shame on all of you who have dumped your animals. Next time, call Have a Heart Humane Society.
Dolly Stanley, Tehachapi
