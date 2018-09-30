I feel the best solution for our country is open free debate, and in that vein I would like to invite A.J. Marshall and others of liberal leanings to coffee and a doughnut at Carlos Doughnut shop on the corner of Valley and Golden Hills on any Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
Life in America is getting better all the time I feel, and we need to celebrate the freedoms we have by open, honest discussion without fear of violence. What could be more innocuous and friendly than coffee and a doughnut?
Please, someone who does not think our president and our country and flag deserves respect come for discussion. Who knows, maybe you can change my mind? God Bless America and our leaders who are honestly trying to serve their electors.
Daulton Oliver, Tehachapi
