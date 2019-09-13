Regarding the Aug. 14 opinion by Greg Hahn, I respectfully disagree with him and have a completely opposite view. I think it was cowardice of the Tehachapi City Council on their decision to not put "In God We Trust" decals on police department vehicles.
Instead of deciding on the side of civic unity, open community values, and a genuine sense of togetherness like Bakersfield, Delano, Taft and a growing number of other municipalities within Kern County, this council took the lazy way out and an unwarranted stance.
Rob Conn, Tehachapi
