It breaks my heart to see how ridiculously steep rent prices have become across our wonderful state of California. Even here in Tehachapi — which admittedly still isn't as bad as Los Angeles — prices are climbing.
When I first moved here in 1998, you could rent a house for about $500 a month. Even with inflation, the current price of $1,500 a month for a house and more than $1,000 for a small, cramped apartment is far, far too high for most residents and is not ethical in this author's humble opinion.
Someday soon our conservatively progressive Tehachapi will be as expensive as chic Colorado.
We don't want that.
Sensible rent control laws, I think, are the answer.
— John Christopher, Tehachapi
