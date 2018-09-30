With the recent adoption of legislation in Sacramento to achieve a fixed target of renewable energy in the state in a certain year, a resurgence of effort to move forward here in Tehachapi may be under way. What is hindering this effort is the absence of performance data over time. The utilities should certainly know what is happening up on the ridges among the various companies there.
The state needs to require that this information be made available publicly. This solves a problem of not knowing how the various projects are faring. Some may have mistaken viewpoints of what each turbine installment strategy is doing. Such errors need correction.
Another thing is that the city of Tehachapi needs to take a greater interest in this energy progress information. The turbines are not on city property but have a large impact on the economic life of the city. This has been needing correction for some time.
The city should take the responsibility to petition the state to make this "wind energy transparency" a requirement to be observed by the utilities. It is the dawning of a new age. We must enter it with our eyes open, coming ourselves to the global realization that wind energy has great merit.
Tony Chessick, managing director, IntegEner-W, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.