I want to thank the city of Tehachapi for planting trees on the west side of Curry Street a few years back. We are just now leaving the season where all the leaves change colors and every year the trees become absolutely breathtaking with the bright red and orange leaves. They’re so beautiful — it almost forces you to stop and appreciate the beauty that nature brings.
This year when taking my daughter on a walk, she stopped and froze just in awe of the tree that looked like it was on fire. I appreciate our small town and the beauty they continue to spread! Thank you! Every fall we appreciate you so much.
Marie Dominguez, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.